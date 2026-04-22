BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Influenced by mythological notions that have persisted for a decade, Armenia has now initiated the peace agreement proposed by the victorious party in Washington, and Azerbaijan is taking practical steps in response, Kamran Imanov, Chairman of the Board of the Intellectual Property Agency, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a conference dedicated to “World Book and Copyright Day,” on "Ancient texts and classical sources expose Armenian forgeries and fabrications or about ancient Turan and proto-Turkic tribes in the territories of Asia Minor and their relations with the Caucasus.''

According to him, the purpose of the event is to draw attention to intellectual property, particularly books and copyrighted works; to support creativity; to promote a culture of intellectual property; and to expose Armenian fabrications, fabrications, and lies.

“We hope that, as a result, the idea of ‘great lands and territorial claims against neighbors,’ which has shaped the Armenian mythological consciousness, will remain in the past, and that the approaches that have attributed ‘naturalness’ and ‘legitimacy’ to the appropriation of neighbors’ cultural heritage, and that the ideological views of Armenian politicians, state and church officials, scholars, and those shaping public consciousness will change. “Thus, Armenian ambitions stemming from the theses of ‘exceptionalism’ and ‘suffering’ will be replaced by realistic ideas. Unfortunately, traces of these ancient approaches are still evident today,” he added.