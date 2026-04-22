Uzbekistan calls for single investment portfolio of climate projects in Central Asia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 22. Uzbekistan has proposed the creation of a unified investment portfolio of climate-related projects across Central Asia, aiming to consolidate regional green initiatives into a single strategic framework, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The initiative was announced by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Regional Ecological Summit.

According to him, the formation of a consolidated portfolio would allow the region to present a coherent development strategy rather than a fragmented set of projects, thereby increasing investor interest and improving the efficiency of implementation.

In addition, Mirziyoyev proposed establishing an intergovernmental consortium titled “Clean Air of Central Asia”, which would address the region’s worsening air quality. The proposed structure is expected to function as a joint platform for "green” financing, supporting industrial modernization and the deployment of emission reduction technologies.

The President also put forward the idea of creating a "Central Asian Green Trade Corridor" to accelerate the region’s technological transition. The initiative would introduce preferential customs regimes and mutual recognition of environmental certificates, facilitating trade in eco-friendly products and improving regional industrial competitiveness.

At the same time, Uzbekistan reported significant progress in its climate commitments. The country has already exceeded its obligations under the Paris Agreement by reducing emissions by 35% ahead of schedule and has set a new target of cutting emissions by 50%by 2035.

In the energy sector, the share of renewable sources in Uzbekistan’s generation capacity has reached 30 %, with projections indicating it will surpass 50% by the end of the decade, reflecting the country’s accelerating transition toward a greener energy mix.