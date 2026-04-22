Kyrgyzstan proposes compensation mechanism in Central Asian water and energy sector

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 22. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has proposed introducing a mutually beneficial economic compensation mechanism in the water and energy sector in Central Asia under modern conditions, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

He made the proposal on April 22 during his speech at the plenary session of the Regional Environmental Summit held in Astana (Kazakhstan).

The Head of State emphasized that Kyrgyzstan has for many decades continued to maintain existing water-sharing limits, provide water storage and release services, and ensure the maintenance and safety of hydraulic structures, as well as protection from emergency situations.

"All the work we carry out is essentially the provision of ecosystem services, which should be supported and co-financed by all water users. It is clear that it is not easy for the countries of the region to reach a unified agreement; however, we must find a balance of interests and develop mutually acceptable solutions based on a comprehensive approach and the gradual introduction of effective economic instruments into the mechanisms of water and energy resource distribution in the region," Sadyr Japarov noted.

Regional Environmental Summit RES 2026 is taking place in Astana. The dialogue platform, established in cooperation with the United Nations and other international organizations, aims to develop comprehensive policies and tools for the protection, restoration, and joint use of ecosystems, water and land resources, as well as the conservation of biodiversity in Central Asia.