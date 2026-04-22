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Diversification of the economy is already a reality - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 22 April 2026 21:34 (UTC +04:00)
Diversification of the economy is already a reality - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

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Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. We tried in Azerbaijan hard in order to transform the country from being purely dependent on oil and gas into a country which can be proud of the process of diversification of our economy, said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Latvia business forum, Trend reports.

“If you look at the structure of our GDP, we see rapid growth during the last 4–5 years. The share of non-oil industry in our GDP grew from 50 to more than 70%, and it continues. So this means that diversification of the economy is already a reality,” the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.

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