Diversification of the economy is already a reality - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. We tried in Azerbaijan hard in order to transform the country from being purely dependent on oil and gas into a country which can be proud of the process of diversification of our economy, said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Latvia business forum, Trend reports.

“If you look at the structure of our GDP, we see rapid growth during the last 4–5 years. The share of non-oil industry in our GDP grew from 50 to more than 70%, and it continues. So this means that diversification of the economy is already a reality,” the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.