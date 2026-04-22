Energy independence and diversification - strategic imperative for EU, official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Energy independence and diversification are a strategic imperative for the European Union, Head of Cooperation at the Delegation of the EU to Kazakhstan Johannes Baur at the Regional Ecological Summit 2026 in Astana, Trend reports.

“The European Union can no longer afford to be exposed to the volatility of global fossil fuel markets. Energy independence and diversification is the way forward for the EU and a strategic imperative — both economically and from a security point of view, not only for the climate. Therefore, we will increase our efforts to promote clean energy, electrification, modernized interconnections, and energy efficiency,” he said.

He noted that the planet continues to warm, with Europe heating up twice as fast as the rest of the world, while Central Asia also faces serious climate-related challenges.

“This means more economic damage, more wildfires, floods, and other adverse effects for societies. Without urgent action by 2030, the world could face a 40% global water deficit, with Central Asia among the most vulnerable regions. Therefore, despite all geopolitical crises, we cannot afford to neglect climate challenges,” Baur said.

He added that the water-energy nexus is of key importance for Central Asia.

“The hydropower potential of upstream countries, as well as solar and wind energy in downstream countries, are complementary and can be used to reduce emissions for the benefit of all countries in the region,” he said.