Kazakhstan and China to launch wind power plant in Karaganda region

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 22. Kazakhstan and China will launch a 500 MW wind power plant in the Karaganda region, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

An investment agreement on the construction of the wind power plant was signed on the sidelines of the Regional Ecological Summit between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy and China's Karaganda Wind Power.

The 500 MW wind power project in the Karaganda region is being implemented under an intergovernmental agreement and is part of Kazakhstan’s broader program to develop renewable energy sources.

The project involves $645 million in investments and is expected to generate 1.6 billion kWh of green electricity annually.

It is also expected to deliver significant environmental benefits, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by around 1.3 million tons per year.

The project aims to enhance Kazakhstan’s energy security, develop a green economy, and attract foreign investment into the country’s energy sector.