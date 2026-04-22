Latvia is ready to broaden trade relations with Azerbaijan - President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Latvia is ready to cooperate and to deepen and broaden trade relations with Azerbaijan, said President Edgars Rinkēvičs during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Latvia business forum held in Baku on April 22, Trend reports.

“I think it is very important that during this time of turbulence, seeing what is happening in Europe and also in the Middle East, all the geopolitical challenges, we are trying to find new ways of cooperation with our very good and trusted partners. And Azerbaijan for Latvia is, was and will be the principal trading and political partner in the South Caucasus region and, actually, in the broader region,” the President of Latvia noted.