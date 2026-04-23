Kyrgyzstan strives to fast-track industrial projects and support investors

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 22. Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, conducted a meeting to assess the implementation and commissioning of 113 industrial facilities scheduled for launch this year, Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers.

During the session, participants conducted a detailed review of the principal obstacles delaying the timely operationalization of several enterprises. Key issues identified included delays in land reclassification procedures, challenges in connecting engineering infrastructure such as electricity and water supply systems, and bureaucratic impediments in securing necessary permits and approvals.

Kasymaliev emphasized that the successful launch of these facilities represents a strategic priority for Kyrgyzstan’s economic development, as it is expected to generate thousands of new jobs across the regions and augment tax revenues to the state budget.

Addressing heads of government agencies and presidential plenipotentiary representatives from the regions, Kasymaliev underscored the urgent need for a fundamental reform in approaches to investor engagement, stressing that streamlined processes and proactive support are essential to ensure the timely execution of industrial projects.

"Investor support and facilitation must be systematic at all levels - from local municipal authorities to the Cabinet of Ministers. This applies not only to these 113 projects. Any investor willing to invest capital in Kyrgyzstan must feel genuine state support. There must be no passing the buck or delays at the local level. If an investor has a problem, it becomes your personal responsibility to resolve it," he said.

Furthermore, he added that the state apparatus must function as a unified mechanism for attracting and protecting investment.

Following the meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliev issued a number of instructions to relevant ministries and local authorities to eliminate all existing obstacles for each of the 113 projects as soon as possible, stressing that failure to meet deadlines will result in personal disciplinary responsibility.