Tradition of eldership of Azerbaijani people is one of the most important pillars of our national heritage - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The tradition of eldership, rooted in the ancient moral and ethical values of the Azerbaijani people, is one of the most important pillars of our national heritage, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 9th Congress of the Council of Elders of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“Respect for elders has always held a prominent place as a fundamental value both in Azerbaijani oral folk literature and in written literature. It is no coincidence that in the epic Book of Dede Korkut, which reflects the historical past and customs of our people, respect for the advice and words of elders is portrayed as the highest moral quality,” the head of state emphasized.