Azerbaijan sees elevation in aluminum manufacturing for 3M2026
Aluminum product manufacturing in Azerbaijan increased in the first quarter of 2026. The stock of finished aluminum products in industrial warehouses also saw a rise. Overall, metallurgical and metal product production showed mixed results, with a rise in metallurgical output but a decline in finished metal products.
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