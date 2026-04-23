Azerbaijan showcases green energy vision at WindEurope 2026 in Spain (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Azerbaijan’s green energy strategy was presented at the prestigious WindEurope Annual Event 2026 held in Madrid, the capital of the Kingdom of Spain, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by Deputy Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy (AREA), Fagan Abdurrahmanov.

The opening ceremony brought together the European Commissioner for Energy and Housing, the Prime Minister of Spain, energy ministers from European countries, as well as leading wind energy companies, turbine manufacturers, and other international partners. Discussions focused on global development trends and strategic directions in the wind energy sector.

During the event, the deputy director participated in several thematic sessions covering topics such as the application of artificial intelligence in wind energy operations, data centers and electrification, integration of renewable energy with data centers, links between wind energy and the defense sector, and reducing investment risks. Participation also included ministerial sessions on offshore wind energy and discussions on expanding supply chains.

As part of the visit, a meeting was held with the WindEurope organization, where issues arising from the Memorandum of Understanding signed between AREA and WindEurope, as well as future areas of cooperation, were discussed.

In addition, discussions with Spain’s Eolos company focused on an upcoming measurement campaign in the Caspian Sea using floating lidar systems to assess wind potential.

A meeting with World Bank representatives addressed technical assistance projects related to the local production of certain wind turbine components in Azerbaijan, as well as the transfer of expertise from the offshore oil and gas sector to offshore wind energy.

Furthermore, during talks with Spain’s Elecnor company, the sides discussed the current status of contract agreements and the initiation of measurement activities for a planned 70 MW wind energy project in Azerbaijan.

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