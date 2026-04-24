Azerbaijani MP highlights AI’s legal status at Intellectual Property Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. One of the key topics of discussion is the legal status of artificial intelligence systems, MP Hijran Huseynova said at the roundtable “Innovation Potential: Intellectual Property + Artificial Intelligence” on the occasion of World Intellectual Property Day, Trend reports.

MP stressed that some experts believe that artificial intelligence should not be regarded as a separate legal entity, but merely as a tool or a commodity. According to another approach, the ability of artificial intelligence to make decisions independently calls for a more in-depth examination of its legal status.

''However, the question of whether artificial intelligence can create patentable inventions is also the subject of serious debate,'' she emphasized.

“The rapid spread of artificial intelligence raises new and complex issues in the field of intellectual property,” she added.

According to her, artificial intelligence intersects with intellectual property in various ways:

“The question of who is the actual owner of products created using these technologies has already become a hot topic of discussion. While traditional legal approaches are based on human creativity, the involvement of artificial intelligence blurs these boundaries. Artificial intelligence intersects with intellectual property in various ways. Strategies in this area have been adopted and implemented in many countries around the world.

In Azerbaijan, as part of the Artificial Intelligence Development Strategy for 2025–2028, a legal and institutional framework is being established in this area, and regulatory mechanisms are being developed in response to new challenges,” she pointed out.