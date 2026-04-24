Dayhanbank leads bank card market in Turkmenistan as of Apr.2026
Photo: UK's Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor
Dayhanbank holds the largest share of bank cards in Turkmenistan, while a few major banks dominate the country’s card market, according to data from the Central Bank.
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