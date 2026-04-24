Azerbaijan's prime minister holds meeting with Georgian ambassador

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov held a meeting with the Georgian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Zurab Pataradze on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic tenure in the country, a source in the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Asadov expressed gratitude to the ambassador for his contributions to the development of bilateral relations and extended best wishes for his future professional endeavors.

The discussion also underscored the high level of friendly and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia and addressed prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation across various sectors.