Uzbekistan reveals accelerated economic growth in 1Q2026

The figures were presented during a videoconference meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, dedicated to a critical review of first-quarter performance across sectors and regions, as well as outlining priorities for the remainder of the year.

According to the statement, industrial output increased by 8%, the services sector expanded by 16.1%, and agriculture grew by 5.1%.

The president also highlighted progress in international rankings, noting that Uzbekistan climbed 14 positions in the Economic Freedom Index this year, entering the category of “moderately free” economies for the first time.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Uzbekistan’s real GDP growth to reach 6.8% in 2026, before moderating to 6.0% in 2027.