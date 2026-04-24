Kazakhstan to boost Aktau, Kuryk port capacity to 30 million tons

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 24. The cargo handling capacity of Kazakhstan’s Aktau and Kuryk ports is set to increase from 21 million tons to 30 million tons, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

The figures were presented by Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev during parliamentary hearings in the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, held to discuss measures aimed at strengthening the country’s transit potential.

“Efforts are underway to modernize the seaports of Aktau and Kuryk. As a result, their throughput capacity will increase from 21 million to 30 million tons. This will enhance the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and reinforce Kazakhstan’s role as a regional logistics hub,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan is also pursuing broader transport development targets. According to the minister, the country aims to increase rail transit volumes to 67 million tons, road transit volumes to 12 million tons, and air transit traffic to 487 million aircraft-kilometers by 2030.