Kazakhstan, China reveal new container transit target via Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 24. Kazakhstan and China have agreed to significantly increase container transportation volumes, including the transit of 600 container trains from China through Kazakh territory this year, Trend reports via Kazakhstan Railways.

The agreement was reached during meetings of the Board and the General Assembly of the International Association “Trans-Caspian International Transport Route” (TITR) held in Astana, where member countries approved a detailed work plan for 2026.

The sessions were chaired by Talgat Aldybergenov, Head of Kazakhstan Railways. Representatives from TITR member states, Kazakhstan, China, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, took part, along with several European countries, including Ukraine, Bulgaria, and Romania, as well as international partners such as Singapore.

It was emphasized that coordination between Caspian Sea ports and terminals will be further strengthened, while technological processes along key sections of the route will be optimized to improve efficiency and increase transit capacity.