Kyrgyzstan signs energy cooperation agreement with Hana Energy

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 24. Kyrgyzstan’s National Agency for Investments under the President has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hana Energy to enhance cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports via the Agency.

The agreement was signed by Ravshanbek Sabirov, head of the agency, and Ulugbek Maripov, Director of Hana Energy.

The memorandum outlines frameworks for attracting foreign investment, modernizing infrastructure, and implementing joint initiatives in the field of renewable energy.

The parties emphasized that the agreement is expected to facilitate the adoption of advanced technologies, enhance energy efficiency, and contribute to the country’s sustainable economic development.

Kyrgyzstan has been actively pursuing collaboration with international partners in the energy sector, focusing on attracting foreign investment and developing renewable energy sources. Efforts are being directed toward modernizing energy infrastructure, improving operational efficiency, and diversifying energy generation while ensuring favorable conditions for investors.

Engagement with foreign enterprises is considered a critical component in advancing these objectives and supporting sustained economic growth over the long term.