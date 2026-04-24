Azerbaijan bolsters global role in multilateral diplomacy and int'l co-op - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Baku is strengthening its role as a global center for diplomacy and international cooperation, the statement of Azerbaijan's MFA reads on the occasion of the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, observed on April 24, Trend reports.

The MFA highlighted that Azerbaijan, as a steadfast supporter of multilateral diplomacy and an active member of the Global South, remains committed to advancing international cooperation initiatives.

The country’s recent achievements in multilateral diplomacy include its successful chairmanships of prominent organizations such as the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), and the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC).

The statement further noted that Azerbaijan’s hosting of major international events—including the World Urban Forum (WUF13), commemorative meetings for the 10th anniversary of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), World Environment Day (WED26), and the CICA Heads of State and Government Summit in 2026—demonstrates the country’s growing international stature and its commitment to multilateral engagement.

Azerbaijan’s chairmanship and organization of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) was recognized as one of the most successful in the history of multilateral diplomacy. The country continues to implement the key agreements adopted at COP29, contributing significantly to sustainable development and climate diplomacy, which have emerged as central pillars of its foreign policy. Azerbaijan is also scheduled to host a Regional Climate Week for the first time.

Furthermore, Baku’s status as a hub for dialogue and cooperation continues to expand. In recent years, decisions have been taken to establish the headquarters of the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization and the ECO Clean Energy Center in the city. More recently, a decision adopted at a conference in Istanbul has paved the way for the establishment of the headquarters of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network in Baku, further enhancing the city’s global diplomatic profile.

Azerbaijan also advocates for equitable geographical representation within international organizations, placing particular emphasis on the participation of its citizens in elected positions within such bodies. In 2025 alone, Azerbaijan secured successful outcomes in 14 international nominations.

The statement concluded by reaffirming Azerbaijan’s continued commitment to promoting peace, security, and prosperity at both regional and global levels through its active engagement in multilateral diplomacy.

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