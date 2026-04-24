Turkmenistan and UN ESCAP discuss co-op on sustainable dev't and climate initiatives

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 24. Turkmenistan and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) have discussed expanding cooperation in sustainable transport, digitalization, energy, and climate-related initiatives, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks took place on the sidelines of ESCAP’s 82nd session in Bangkok, Thailand, between Turkmenistan’s Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy, Perkhat Yagshiev, and ESCAP Executive Secretary Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana.

The parties highlighted the importance of collaboration to strengthen sustainable and efficient transport and logistics connectivity across the region, including the development of transport corridors and the expansion of Turkmenistan’s transit potential within the ESCAP framework.

ESCAP also reaffirmed its support for Turkmenistan’s preparations for its third Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the Sustainable Development Goals, scheduled for presentation in 2027, following prior submissions in 2019 and 2023.

The discussions additionally encompassed joint initiatives under the 2030 Agenda, including energy transition, trade facilitation, digital transformation, and regional knowledge-sharing programs.

Particular emphasis was placed on climate and environmental priorities, including Turkmenistan’s proposal to establish a Regional Centre for Combating Desertification in Ashgabat under ESCAP’s institutional framework for Central Asia.

ESCAP commended Turkmenistan’s proactive international engagement, noting its role in hosting major UN events and participating in regional development initiatives designed to enhance economic and environmental resilience.