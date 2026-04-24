Tajikistan commissions upgraded unit at Nurek HPP

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 24. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has commissioned hydro unit No.7 at the Nurek Hydroelectric Power Plant, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Tajikistan.

The President launched the facility during his working visit to cities and districts of the Khatlon region, aimed at reviewing living conditions of the population and inaugurating various infrastructure projects.

Construction and reconstruction works began in October 2024 and were completed within the established timeframe and to a high quality standard.

The project’s general contractor was ANDRITZ Hydropower, while subcontracting works were carried out by the "Tajik SGEM" OJSC.

As part of the project, the main equipment of the hydropower unit was fully upgraded, with the introduction of modern technologies in line with international standards.

These measures are expected to ensure reliable and efficient operation of the unit and significantly extend its service life.

The modernization of hydro unit No.7 was financed within the framework of productive cooperation with international partners.

Tajikistan continues to prioritize large-scale infrastructure modernization, with a focus on the energy sector, transport connectivity, and industrial development. In recent years, the government has been steadily upgrading hydropower facilities, expanding generation capacity, and attracting international partners to support long-term energy security and economic growth.