Kazakhstan aims to complete Almaty Superski Infrastructure by 2027

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 24. Kazakhstan aims to complete the primary infrastructure of the Almaty Superski project by September 2027, marking a significant milestone in the broader development of the Almaty Mountain Cluster, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

The government’s master plan outlines 73 initiatives across the cluster, with 49 scheduled for 2026–2027. The second phase of development will commence in 2027, focusing on the expansion of the Oi-Qaragai Mountain Resort and other ski areas, all interconnected by a unified cable car network.

Under the Almaty Superski project, construction of a 6-km access road is scheduled to begin in June 2026, accompanied by the building of bridges and water infrastructure within the same year. Gas and sewage networks are planned for installation in 2027, with the full engineering infrastructure and road system targeted for completion by September 2027.

At Shymbulak Ski Resort, seven new cable car lines are set to begin construction in May 2026, with two expected to be operational by the end of that year. This expansion will add over 5 km of ski slopes to the existing 18 km network, alongside the modernization of two existing lifts.

The Almaty Mountain Cluster program for 2025–2029 comprises 15 projects valued at 92.8 billion tenge ($200 million), including 83.8 billion tenge ($180 million) in private investment. At Oi-Qaragai, several facilities are already operational, including gondola and chair lifts, ski runs, and a paragliding platform.

Officials have also confirmed plans for a centralized transport hub to connect cable car routes across major resorts, positioning 2027 as the year when core connectivity and infrastructure across the cluster will come into operation.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s tourism sector has been steadily expanding, supported by infrastructure development and increasing international arrivals. In 2024, the country recorded approximately 15.3 million foreign visitors, while the first half of 2025 alone saw inflows of around 7.5 million, reflecting ongoing post-pandemic recovery and rising regional mobility. Key source markets include China, India, Türkiye, neighboring Central Asian states, and increasing flows from Europe.

Investment activity in the sector has accelerated, with tourism-related investments estimated at over 590–900 billion tenge ($1.3–1.9 billion) in 2025, while revenues from accommodation services reached roughly 151 billion tenge ($325 million) in the first half of the year. Authorities are increasingly emphasizing mountain and nature-based tourism, positioning Almaty-centered projects as central drivers of long-term industry growth.