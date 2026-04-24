Iran discloses volume of cargo transported via highways

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Between February 28 and April 17, a total of 60.2 million tons of cargo was transported between various provinces in Iran by trucks using highways, Director General of the Cargo Transport Department of Iran’s Road and Transport Organization Mehrdad Hamdollahi said, Trend reports.

According to him, during the mentioned period, approximately 3.6 million tons of essential goods (barley, wheat, tea, rice, cooking oil, animal feed, and others) were transported to various provinces. The volume of essential goods delivered to different provinces increased by 22 percent compared to the same period last year.

It should be noted that, in order to accelerate cargo transportation in Iran, the country’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development has issued relevant instructions.

It should also be noted that Iran has 2,793 kilometers of expressways and 45,170 kilometers of main roads. Around 6,000 companies operate in the country’s cargo transportation sector.

It should be noted that since no concrete results were achieved between the US and Iran regarding the nuclear program, the US and Israel launched air strikes against Iran on February 28, and Iran began targeting Israel and U.S. facilities in the region with missiles and UAVs from the same day. Through Pakistan’s mediation, the parties reached a two-week ceasefire agreement on April 7. No agreement was reached during talks between the US and Iran held in Islamabad on April 11.