Second day of Logistics and Oil Trade Forum in Caspian and Central Asian Regions gets underway in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The second day of the 2nd Forum on Logistics and Oil Trade in the Caspian and Central Asian Regions has begun in Baku, Trend reports.

The second day of the forum features discussions on topics such as an overview of current capacities and actual volumes of key pipelines: CPC, BTC, Baku-Supsa, and others; the Middle Corridor: expected logistical changes following the potential opening of the Zangezur Corridor; Measures to reduce transit time (digitalization processes, unification of customs procedures, modernization of railways, renewal of the fleet and rolling stock); status of the modernization of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars (BTK) railway; Port capacity and development: Alat and Dubandi (Azerbaijan), Aktau and Kuryk (Kazakhstan), Poti, Batumi, and Kulevi (Georgia); readiness for growth in cargo volumes; Uzbekistan as a logistics hub: an emerging role in trade with China and South Asia, and others.

Meanwhile, the forum’s agenda covers key areas, including transport and infrastructure, financial aspects and transactions, and trade strategies in a changing global environment.

The forum aims to foster professional dialogue, exchange of experience, and the establishment of business contacts in the field of regional oil trade and logistics.

Will be updated