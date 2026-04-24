Peace in South Caucasus is firm response to circles trying to incite hostility - Turkish MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The emerging atmosphere of peace and reconciliation in the South Caucasus is a firm response to circles trying to incite hostility, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a commentary regarding statements made by some officials of several countries about the events of 1915, Trend reports.

It was noted that this issue should not become a subject of political speculation.

"Nevertheless, it is observed that politicians in some third countries are trying to use this issue for narrow political purposes or seek to cover up their own responsibility. For centuries, our country has represented one of the strongest examples of a culture of coexistence, opened its archives for a fair and scientific examination of the events of 1915, and proposed the establishment of a Joint Historical Commission. This proposal remains valid.

We call on third parties whose intentions are constructive to support efforts aimed at achieving a shared and fair historical memory, as well as the constructive atmosphere of dialogue that has emerged recently," the statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasized.