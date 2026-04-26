Iran allocates funds from National Development Fund for import of essential goods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. In the current Iranian year (March 21, 2026 – March 20, 2027), $1 billion has been allocated from Iran’s National Development Fund for the import of essential goods, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

According to the information, the funds have been allocated for the import of sugar, rice, barley, corn, soybeans, red meat, and chicken meat. With these funds, the country’s strategic reserves will be improved.

The mentioned funds were allocated by the Central Bank at the request of Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture and with the approval of the Planning and Budget Organization.

Iran’s Planning and Budget Organization and the Ministry of Agriculture will fully supervise the consumption of these reserves and related processes.