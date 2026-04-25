Uzbekistan sees growing footprint of UAE-backed enterprises
Photo: National Statistics Committee
UAE investment presence in Uzbekistan continues to expand, with hundreds of companies operating across key sectors of the economy, reflecting growing bilateral economic ties and diversification of business activity.
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