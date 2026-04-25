Iran welcomes Pakistan's mediation efforts for ceasefire and war end

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Iran welcomes Pakistan's mediation efforts to end U.S. and Israeli military airstrikes against Iran, restore the ceasefire, and host U.S.-Iran talks, Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran is in favor of developing relations with neighboring countries, especially Pakistan, in all aspects. Pakistan has a special position in Iran's foreign policy, and Iran is in favor of further developing relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif also said that cooperation at the multilateral level and in international organizations, as well as the development of bilateral cooperation, are of importance to Pakistan and Iran. This process will continue with the joint efforts of the two neighboring countries.

Araghchi, accompanied by a high-level delegation, visited Pakistan last night.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached

On April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he extended the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.