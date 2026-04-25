Iran predicts boom in railway freight traffic with Türkiye
Iran is working to significantly increase its rail freight transport with Türkiye. A key project in this effort is the Marand-Cheshmeh Soraya railway line, which will enhance trade routes. The country's goal is to improve infrastructure and strengthen foreign trade with Türkiye.
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