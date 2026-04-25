Five Azerbaijani wrestlers reach semi-finals of European Championships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. The European Wrestling Championship is taking place in Tirana, Trend reports.

Today, the competition continued with freestyle wrestlers, and five Azerbaijani athletes reached the semi-finals.

Nuraddin Novruzov (61 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg), Arseni Dzhioev (86 kg), Ali Tsokaev (92 kg) and Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) will compete for a place in the final.

In addition, Islam Bazarganov (57 kg) will take to the Albanian mat in the final against Musa Mekhtikhanov (UWW). Rashid Babazade (65 kg) and Jebrail Gadzhiev (79 kg) will compete for the bronze medal.

The European Championship will end on April 26.