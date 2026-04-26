Azerbaijani servicemen involved in "EFES-2026" exercise depart for Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. The preparation phase for the next stage of the “EFES-2026” multinational exercise, held in İstanbul and İzmir cities, Türkiye, is ongoing, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, who will take part in the live-fire practical training of the exercise, has departed for the brotherly country. Our servicemen were welcomed at the Chighli Air Base of the Republic of Türkiye.

It should be noted that the main objective of the “EFES-2026” multinational exercise is to strengthen coordination among the units of participating countries during large-scale operations, enhance combat training, and improve practical skills.