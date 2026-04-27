Azerbaijani Parliament ratifies agreement on organizational and financial arrangements for WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The Azerbaijani Parliament has ratified an agreement regulating organisational and financial matters related to the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

The issue was discussed during today’s plenary session of the parliament.

The session noted that the “Additional Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations regarding organisational arrangements and financial matters related to the 13th session of the World Urban Forum to be held in Baku in 2026” was signed on January 15, 2026, in Geneva.

The main purpose of the agreement is to regulate organisational measures and financial arrangements related to WUF13. Under the document, the venue of the event has been designated as the Baku Olympic Stadium, with the forum scheduled to take place on May 17-22, 2026.

The agreement also defines security requirements during the event, force majeure conditions, participant categories, financial regulations and obligations, additional costs, designated bank accounts, currency arrangements, responsibilities of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), as well as provisions related to venues, accommodation, logistics, services, exhibitions, telecommunications, local staff, confidentiality, and other key issues.

Final provisions regulate the entry into force of the agreement upon completion of domestic procedures. Its annexes are an integral part of the agreement and cover venue details, fire safety, catering, crisis management, communications, and related matters.

The draft law approving the agreement was put to a vote after discussions and was adopted in a single reading.

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