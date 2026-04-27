Azerbaijan's Parliament congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on receiving “Gernika Award for Peace and Reconciliation”

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The Parliament of Azerbaijan congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on being awarded the “Gernika Award for Peace and Reconciliation,” Trend reports.

The Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, made the proposal during today’s plenary session.

She recalled that President Ilham Aliyev has been awarded the “Gernika Award for Peace and Reconciliation” for his efforts to achieve peace and promote dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia. President Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the award ceremony on April 26 and expressed his gratitude for this prestigious award.

“This award means that despite all the difficulties, the great efforts made by President Ilham Aliyev for the establishment of peace, stability, and cooperation in our region are recognized and highly appreciated by the international community.

And as representatives of the people who faced the occupation of their lands and lived in conflict for 30 years, we heartily congratulate President Ilham Aliyev on being awarded this prestigious award, and we wish President Ilham Aliyev continued success in his tireless work for peace and mutual understanding,” she noted.