Azerbaijan and Ukraine hold talks on energy cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), met with the Director (CEO) of PJSC Ukrnafta, Sergii Koretskyi, and discussed energy sector cooperation, Trend reports, citing SOCAR.

“During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in the energy sector, and SOCAR’s successful activities in Ukraine were particularly noted.

The parties discussed the current state of existing cooperation between the companies, prospects for its development, and other issues of mutual interest,” the information says.

Ukrnafta JSC is the largest oil producer in Ukraine. The company’s structure includes two business divisions, Ukrnafta East and Ukrnafta West, which comprise six oil and gas production departments and three gas processing plants. In addition, there is an oil services division providing a full range of services for the oil industry, and “Ukrnafta Drilling Division,” which is engaged in exploration and production drilling.

Ukrnafta JSC holds 86 production licenses and 3 exploration licenses (including pilot production). The company operates in the regions of Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Dnipro, and Kharkiv.

As of September 1, 2025, the company operated 1,807 oil and 164 gas wells. Ukrnafta's single-brand network of gas stations includes 662 filling stations located in almost all regions of Ukraine.