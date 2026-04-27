Israeli president welcomes Kazakhstan’s decision to join Abraham Accords

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 27. Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomed Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Abraham Accords and take part in the work of the Board of Peace, Trend reports citing the press service of the Kazakh president.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in a narrow format in Astana.

“I have arrived with a high-level delegation of sectoral experts capable of giving new momentum to our partnership, especially in high technologies. The potential of our cooperation in a time when the world is entering a new historical era is truly enormous,” Herzog said.

Tokayev noted that since 1992, the two countries have maintained close and friendly relations, with significant results achieved in both economic and political cooperation.

He also confirmed Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Abraham Accords, stressing that the move reflects Astana’s readiness to contribute to stabilizing relations between Middle Eastern countries and Israel. Tokayev added that the sides would discuss a wide range of issues related to bilateral economic ties, underlining that the potential of cooperation is significant and should be fully utilized.