Kazakhstan’s path to low-carbon economy hinges on energy reform, PMCG says

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region

Kazakhstan’s energy future will be shaped by how effectively it reduces dependence on coal and accelerates the shift toward cleaner energy sources, according to analysts from Policy and Management Consulting Group (PMCG).

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