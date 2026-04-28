Azerbaijan's insurance sector in transformation phase: growth, risks and new rules

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The insurance sector of Azerbaijan has entered a dynamic development phase in recent years, both in terms of structure and financial indicators. Data as of the end of 2025 show that the market, in addition to having an already formed institutional framework, retains the potential for growth and deepening. The fact that 16 insurance and 1 reinsurance company were operating in the country by the end of last year indicates that the market is developing in a consolidated but competitive environment. Five of these companies specialize in life insurance, and 11 in non-life insurance. At the same time, the participation of 22 brokers and 468 agents in the sector's activities confirms the increasing role of the intermediary institution in the distribution of insurance services.

In 2025, the insurance premiums increased by 11.2%, surpassing 1.5 billion manat ($882 million), which is one of the main indicators of market expansion. An important feature of this growth is that, structurally, life insurance has the dominant share. Specifically, 56.7% of the premiums are attributed to life insurance classes. Particularly, the growing interest in life insurance products has made this segment the main driving force of the market. Although the growth in non-life insurance is more moderate, mass products such as medical insurance and mandatory liability insurance for motor vehicle owners remain the main pillars of the market.

Another noteworthy point in the development of the sector is the increasing role of voluntary insurance. The main part of the growth in both life and non-life insurance was formed precisely at the expense of voluntary products. This indicates that the population and business entities are beginning to approach risk management more consciously. At the same time, the continued growth in the compulsory insurance segment also reveals the effectiveness of state regulations and control mechanisms.

Reinsurance indicators show that the sector is keeping more risks internally. Although the decrease in premiums transferred to reinsurance in 2025 and its share in the total portfolio of only 8.4% indicates an increase in the risk tolerance of the local market, the higher figure, especially in the non-life segment, reflects that risks are still not fully diversified.

The 25% increase in insurance payments, reaching 921 million manat ($541 million), is one of the key indicators signaling the market's transition to the "maturity" stage. The rising payments strengthen trust in insurance but also lead to an increase in the loss ratio. The fact that the overall loss ratio reached 86% in 2025, with this figure rising to 113% specifically in motor vehicle insurance, should be considered a serious warning signal for the sector. This trend has already triggered regulatory changes. For example, the abolition of the Bonus-Malus system and the introduction of the insurance history coefficient are signs of a shift toward a fairer tariff policy. In this regard, the amendments to the "Regulation on calculation of insurance premium amounts on compulsory civil liability insurance of vehicle owners" by the Management Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan are particularly significant. According to the new approach, the Bonus-Malus system, which has been in use for many years, is being abolished, and an insurance history coefficient is being applied instead. This coefficient varies between 0.60 and 3 and is formed based on the individual insurance behavior of each driver.

Thus, the excess insurance premium will be determined more in accordance with the risk profile of the individual. The new regulations also provide incentive mechanisms for accident-free drivers. For example, if no insurance event occurs within a certain period and the insurance coverage is continuous, a 5% discount is applied to the coefficient each time. On the contrary, if an insurance event occurs, 30% is added to the coefficient. This approach creates economic motivation that directly affects the behavior of drivers. The regulations also provide for a more accurate distribution of insurance liability. For example, in cases where several drivers are involved, the indicator of the person with the highest risk coefficient is taken as the basis. For legal entities, the base coefficient is kept constant, with the exception of taxi activity. In the taxi segment, a more stringent approach is applied, taking into account the high risks.

These amendments lay the foundation for the transition to an individualized tariff model in the insurance market and serve to reduce losses in the long term. At the same time, this model creates conditions for more transparent and fair pricing.

In terms of financial stability, the sector overall appears to be stable. The assets reaching 2.14 billion manat ($1.26 billion) and the liquidity ratio of 325% confirm that insurers have a high ability to meet short-term obligations. At the same time, the capital significantly exceeding the required level indicates that prudential stability is being maintained. However, the sector's profitability is facing certain pressures. The decrease in net profit and the shrinking investment portfolio suggest that insurance companies' sources of income are becoming more limited. Against the backdrop of a reduction in the issuance of government securities, companies are turning to alternative investment instruments, particularly the repo market, creating new risks and opportunities.

The institutional changes that took place in 2026 also reflect the fact that the market is in a transformational phase. For example, the cancellation of the license of AtaInsurance and the transfer of its portfolio to Ateshgah Insurance Company indicate that the process of cleaning up and consolidating the sector is continuing. The regulatory body emphasizes that this process doesn't affect financial stability. However, in any case, such events once again highlight the importance of risk management in the market.

Looking ahead, several key trends will shape Azerbaijan's insurance sector. First of all, the expansion of compulsory insurance types, especially planned reforms in the field of personal accident and real estate insurance, will increase the market size. The establishment of a centralized infrastructure in the agricultural insurance system can expand the accessibility of insurance services in the regions. Another important trend is digitalization and the introduction of personalized tariffs. Pricing mechanisms based on insurance history will allow for a more accurate assessment of risks. This will create conditions for both fair pricing and optimization of losses.

Finally, one of the key challenges for the long-term development of the sector is to expand investment opportunities and deepen capital markets. As insurance companies play a more active role as institutional investors, their impact on the domestic economy will increase, and their own financial sustainability will be strengthened.

Overall, the Azerbaijani insurance sector has already left its initial development stage behind and entered a more complex and diversified phase. The current macroeconomic environment, regulatory reforms, and the behavior of market participants indicate that this sector will expand further in the coming years and become one of the important pillars of the economy.

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