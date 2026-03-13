Azerbaijani Defense Ministry condemns latest missile attack on Türkiye

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. We strongly condemn the latest missile strike targeting the territory of our brotherly nation, Türkiye, and this act constitutes a blatant violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense stated in a statement, Trend reports.

“Such actions represent an unacceptable escalation and pose a direct threat to regional stability. We reaffirm our solidarity with brotherly Türkiye,” the statement reads.



