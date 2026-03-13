Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan strengthen ties with focus on migration cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 13. Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation in the field of migration, Trend reports via the Turkmenistan State Migration Service.

The talks were held at a meeting between the officials of the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan and representatives of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Turkmenistan.

The sides highlighted the traditionally friendly relations between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, noting the dynamic development of the bilateral partnership and the ongoing joint measures aimed at enhancing cooperation in migration.

Earlier in March, Turkmen officials engaged in discussions regarding migration-related matters with their Russian counterparts. The participants underscored the significance of engagement within global entities in bolstering relations between the two nations.

In February, talks focused on enhancing the legislative framework for migration were held between Turkmenistan’s State Migration Service and the representatives from South Korea, the United Kingdom, Thailand, and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).