U.S. and Central Asian nations discuss co-op at C5+1 meeting in New Delhi

Photo: The U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia/X.com

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. U.S. and Central Asian nations discussed ways to strengthen cooperation during a diplomatic dinner held in the “C5+1” format, Trend reports.

The meeting took place on March 13 at the Embassy of the United States in New Delhi and was hosted by the U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor.

The meeting brought together the ambassadors of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan accredited in India.

Earlier, U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor, conducted a visit to the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan from February 4 through February 7. During his tenure in Bishkek, he attended the B5+1 Business Forum, with senior business leaders and policymakers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as U.S. representatives.