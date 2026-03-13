Turkmen Central Bank updates rules for provision of bank safe deposit boxes

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 13. Turkmenistan has approved updated rules for providing bank safe deposit boxes to individuals and legal entities, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

Under the updated regulations, the procedure for concluding a safe deposit box rental agreement has been clarified. The contract must specify the rights, obligations and responsibilities of the parties, as well as the rental period.

The agreement must be issued in two original copies with equal legal force and signed by the head of the Precious Metals and Precious Stones Fund of the Central Bank of Turkmenistan and the renter.

The rules also introduce adjustments to the use of a personalized key for accessing the safe deposit box and align the methodology for calculating rental fees with the provisions of the Civil Code of Turkmenistan.

Oversight of compliance with the updated regulations has been assigned to the Central Bank.