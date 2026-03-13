Azerbaijan's CBA shares its communications strategy experience at regional event in Almaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has shared its communications strategy experience at a regional event titled "Communication to ensure central bank credibility and policy effectiveness" in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the CBA.

The event, jointly organized by the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia Technical Assistance Center (CCAMTAC) and the South Asia Regional Training and Technical Assistance Center (SARTTAC), brought together representatives of central banks from the region, communications experts, and representatives of international financial institutions.

The four-day event included an exchange of views on contemporary challenges in central bank communication, strengthening public trust, and the role of communication tools in raising awareness of monetary policy.

"During the interactive session 'Central Bank communication: country experience', Tural Ismayilov, Department Director at the CBA, shared his experience with the Bank's communications activities. He presented information on the bank's communications strategy, how monetary policy decisions are communicated to the public, and ongoing initiatives to strengthen institutional transparency," the CBA statement added.

