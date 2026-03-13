Uzbekistan reveals progress on repatriating compatriots from Middle East

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 13. A total of 32,934 citizens of Uzbekistan have been returned from Middle Eastern countries, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The ministry highlighted that Uzbekistan’s Embassy in Qatar played a pivotal role in facilitating the relocation of 49 citizens to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, from where they were subsequently transported to Tashkent.

Similarly, Uzbekistan’s diplomatic missions in the United Arab Emirates aided 147 citizens in their return to Uzbekistan, while the Embassy in Iran organized the departure of five nationals via neighboring countries.

In Israel, Uzbek diplomats coordinated the repatriation of four citizens through Egypt, the statement indicated.

Furthermore, the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with the Consulate General in Jeddah and the Ministry of Transport, successfully managed the return of 2,735 citizens through chartered flights, completing the evacuation process in the country.

The ministry emphasized that diplomatic missions continue to assist those citizens who have expressed a desire to return to Uzbekistan, ensuring that repatriation efforts remain ongoing and that their safe return is prioritized.