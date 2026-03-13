Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye take step forward in interparliamentary cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 13. Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye held discussions on enhancing political and economic cooperation, as well as strengthening interparliamentary ties, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz government.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Speaker of the Joqorku Kenesh (parliament) Marlen Mamataliyev and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Türkiye to Kyrgyzstan Mekin Mustafa Kemal Okem.

During the talks, Mamataliyev emphasized Kyrgyzstan's deep commitment to its cooperation with Türkiye, highlighting the strategic importance of bilateral relations. He noted that the close interaction between the leaders of the two nations in recent years has significantly accelerated the development of their partnership, which now spans across multiple domains.

The Speaker further reiterated Kyrgyzstan's desire to bolster interparliamentary cooperation, believing this would be instrumental in the effective implementation of the agreements made between the two countries.

He also pointed out that the new session of the Jogorku Kenesh has established a parliamentary friendship group focused on fostering cooperation with Türkiye. Mamataliyev called for an expansion of collaborative efforts between the relevant parliamentary committees and friendship groups from both nations.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye reached $1.2 billion in the first nine months of 2025, and the Turkish side has proposed increasing bilateral trade to $5 billion.