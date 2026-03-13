Azerbaijan and UN-Habitat discuss preparations for 13th World Urban Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), who is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the Global Baku Forum, and discussed preparations for the 13th World Urban Forum, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

During the meeting, the parties engaged in a thorough discussion on various aspects of collaboration between Azerbaijan and UN-Habitat, focusing particularly on sustainable urban development, the management of urbanization processes, and the prospects for future partnerships in advancing urban sustainability.

Moreover, the meeting underscored the significance of Azerbaijan’s large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, highlighting the rebuilding of destroyed cities and villages, as well as the establishment of new settlements based on contemporary urban planning principles. These initiatives were recognized as key examples of the country’s leadership in the field of urbanization.

The discussion also encompassed an exchange of views regarding the prevailing security situation in the Middle East, coupled with a focus on the escalating tensions within the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided a comprehensive briefing on the current situation in the region, outlining Azerbaijan's ongoing process of normalization and peaceful resolution of relations with Armenia. He further elaborated on Azerbaijan’s strategies and initiatives aimed at fostering long-term peace and stability in the region in the post-conflict era.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.