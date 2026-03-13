Azerbaijan seeks to maximize geographical advantage, Presidential Aide says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Azerbaijan enjoys a unique geographical location that connects East and West, North and South, and the country is striving to make the most of this advantage, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Innovation Development Policy at the Presidential Administration, Shahmar Movsumov, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a panel session titled “Middle Corridor and Eurasian Connection Gateway" as part of the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition."

According to him, any cooperation in trade and transport corridors is impossible without sustainable peace and partnership.

“In this context, last year saw the resolution of the conflict and the signing of a historic agreement at the White House, where President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a declaration that ended the long-standing conflict in the region and laid the foundations for peace and cooperation,” he noted.

Movsumov added that a total of 4.7 million tons of cargo were transported last year via the Middle Corridor, which passes through Azerbaijan.

''However, corridors are not just about routes. As already mentioned, they also involve energy and digital connectivity. The well-developed energy infrastructure and ongoing projects along the Azerbaijan corridor play a key role. We supply gas to more than 16 countries around the world. A new project for an undersea power cable across the Black Sea is currently underway and aims to connect Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary, which will enable the transmission of large-scale ‘green’ electricity from the Caspian region to Europe,” he said.

Shahmar Movsumov emphasized that efficient corridors require harmonized customs procedures, synchronized infrastructure investments, and integrated digital systems.