Azerbaijan extends detention term for Adnan Ahmadzada in ongoing criminal case

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The detention period of Adnan Ahmadzada, the former deputy head of the Investment Department of SOCAR, has been extended in connection with a criminal case initiated by Azerbaijan’s State Security Service (SSS), Trend reports.

The decision was reviewed and approved at the Sabail District Court.

The court ruled that Ahmadzade’s pretrial detention would be extended for an additional two months.

Ahmadzada is accused in the SSS investigation of committing acts of sabotage against economic security and, particularly, large-scale embezzlement.

