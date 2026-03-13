Azerbaijan's parliamentary delegation meets with Latvian Speaker of Saeima (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. On behalf of the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, members of the Azerbaijan-Latvia interparliamentary cooperation working group held meetings in Riga, Trend reports.

The delegation included the Vice President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and MP Sevil Mikayilova, Kamran Bayramov, Leader of the Working Group, and Fazil Mustafa, member of the group.

The Azerbaijani parliamentarians met with Daiga Mieriņa, Speaker of the Latvian Saeima. During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on cooperation across various areas of bilateral relations.

As part of the visit, the delegation also held a number of other bilateral meetings.