Azerbaijan sets fines for e-cigarette trade and production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Azerbaijan has established fines for the import, export, production, and sale of electronic cigarettes, Trend reports.

Under amendments to the Administrative Offenses Code approved by President Ilham Aliyev, using e-cigarettes in places prohibited by the “On the Restriction of Tobacco Product Use” law, including streets and other public areas, will result in a fine of 30 manat ($17.6).

Administrative violations related to the import, export, production, wholesale or retail sale, and storage of e-cigarettes and their components for sale will also be penalized. Individuals will face fines ranging from 350 ($205.8) to 500 manat ($294.10); officials, from 1,650 ($970.5) to 2,200 manat ($1,294.00); and legal entities, from 4,000 ($2,352) to 5,000 manat ($2,941), with the violative products subject to confiscation.

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