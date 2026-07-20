Kyrgyzstan reveals key drivers of economic growth for 1H2026

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth in the first half of 2026 was driven by contributions from all sectors of the economy.

According to the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev announced the preliminary figures during a government meeting.

"The Kyrgyz Republic ranks first among the EAEU member states in terms of GDP growth. Growth has been driven by the contribution of all sectors of the economy. The construction sector expanded by 69.6%, the services sector by 6%, and agriculture by 4.3%," the Cabinet of Ministers quoted Kasymaliev as saying.

During the meeting, Kasymaliev reviewed the country's socio-economic performance for the first half of the year.

According to him, industrial output grew by 12.8 percent during the reporting period.

"The highest growth rates were recorded in the production of chemical products, which increased 2.9-fold, pharmaceutical products, up 1.8-fold, transport equipment, up 40.7%, construction materials, up 33.4%, basic metals, up 11.9%, food products, up 8.2%, and mining, up 12.8%. This demonstrates a very positive trend in the country's economic development," Kasymaliev said.

According to Trend's analysis, the broad-based expansion across construction, industry, agriculture, and services indicates that Kyrgyzstan's economic growth remains diversified. Continued growth across multiple sectors is expected to support investment, employment, and the country's overall economic resilience.

Kyrgyzstan is implementing a number of projects aimed at developing tourism infrastructure and supporting regional economic growth, Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurdan Oruntaev told Trend in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of WUF13 in Baku.